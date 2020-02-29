WTB: Ryzen 3950X

Looking for my next distributed computing (DC) build. Can really utilize all the 16C/32T.
The build will run 24/7, most likely to run at stock or perhaps tune it for performance-power efficiency, so I don't really need any of the silicon lottery chip.
This will be my first AMD build. I've several Xeon chips running DC now.
If you have one to sell, please pm me. Thanks.
