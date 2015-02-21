WTB: Ryzen 3000/3200/3400g, PicoPSU

N

Nobu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
3,957
I'm interested in buying the following:

Still want:
• Ryzen 3000g/3200g/3400g
Prefer higher end model, but will consider the 3000g for the right price.
• 150W or 160W PicoPSU (mini-box), with brick if you have it.

Got it:
Motorcycle Turntable (+14"), $50-60, price negotiable. Made my own.
An Intel LGA 1150 Proc for $100-200. Bought from ebay
A Full ATX case. Got an XB EVO on amazon
 
Last edited:
Bump, want a motorcycle turntable (see op).
I don't have the tools or materials, so if someone would build one up for me (or sell me an old one) that'd be great. I have a 12" centerstand, so a 14" wide base would probably be minimum.
 
Bump
Interested in ryzen apu, new or used. 3000 series preferred, and a ge (35w / "pro") model would be nice to have if anyone has one.
 
