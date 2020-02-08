WTB Ryzen 2700 Combo

Grimham
I'm looking for some specific parts to upgrade my VM server, I was going to just buy them new but I figured I'd see if I could get a deal here first.
Ryzen 2700 - Newegg $150.00. I'm only interested in the 2700 because of the 8 cores and 65W.
A solid motherboard with 4 dimm slots. I don't care anything about overclocking or advanced features. This is the one I'm considering. $90.00
Memory in 16GB sizes (16GB x 2 for 32GB or 16GB x 4 for 64GB) Considering this set. $117.00 with coupon.
I wouldn't object to a powers supply if it meets my criteria either. Looking for good brand and at least a 500W semi or full modular.
I have to be totally honest, unless I can get a significant deal on any component here I'm just going to buy new.
Thanks for looking.
