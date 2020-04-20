WTB: Ryzen 1600 AF + MOBO + 16GB RAM + video card.

Hi all, I'm building a new system. It's mostly for work and watching movies. And maybe just some very light gaming. So I don't need a fancy video card. Anything around $20~$30 that doesn't require lots of power would be good enough. If nothing in that range then I can go for an RX 570 or 580 with a reasonable price. Or I can just re-use my old GTX 8800 if I can't find anything in the end.
The MOBO need to be able to OC a bit. Just old habits die hard.
I was looking at the Ryzen 1600 AF for $85 and ASRock B450M PRO4 for $80 at Amazon, and 2x8GB GeIL EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming DDR4 3000 at Newegg for $65. But I'm gonna try here and see if I can buy some used ones to save some bucks.
Please let me know what you have and how much you are asking for. Thanks!
The MOBO need to be able to OC a bit. Just old habits die hard.
I was looking at the Ryzen 1600 AF for $85 and ASRock B450M PRO4 for $80 at Amazon, and 2x8GB GeIL EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming DDR4 3000 at Newegg for $65. But I'm gonna try here and see if I can buy some used ones to save some bucks.
Please let me know what you have and how much you are asking for. Thanks!