WTB: Ryzen 1600 AF + MOBO + 16GB RAM + video card.

Hi all, I'm building a new system. It's mostly for work and watching movies. And maybe just some very light gaming. So I don't need a fancy video card. Anything around $20~$30 that doesn't require lots of power would be good enough. If nothing in that range then I can go for an RX 570 or 580 with a reasonable price. Or I can just re-use my old GTX 8800 if I can't find anything in the end.



The MOBO need to be able to OC a bit. Just old habits die hard.



I was looking at the Ryzen 1600 AF for $85 and ASRock B450M PRO4 for $80 at Amazon, and 2x8GB GeIL EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming DDR4 3000 at Newegg for $65. But I'm gonna try here and see if I can buy some used ones to save some bucks.



Please let me know what you have and how much you are asking for. Thanks!