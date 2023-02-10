WTB RTX 4060 Logitech MX Master 3S . FS keyboard, mouse. BestBuy gift card

Located in San Francisco. Can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
My heatware turbogodzilla
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.
The back is scratched off
2x $500 = $1000 for $930. Can also trade for Amazon gift cards

WTB WTB WTB
Following stuff I need. Trade or I can buy:
a) Logitech MX Master 3S
b) RTX 4060 shipped or local $250


FS: FS: FS:
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
$85 off if you buy all items 3
Headset -SOLD
Shipping is extra. I guess about $20-25 for all 3
I'm not sure how it works out with mismatching different drives but let me know what you have for 10TB NAS drives
 
How firm are you on the RTX 3060?

I have a Alienware M15 with a GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design.
Core i7-8 750H (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz w/ Turbo Boost)

Gotta double check the ram and SSD as I think I they were upgraded.
 
Let me know how much
 
