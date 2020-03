Buying a RTX 2080 Ti with a transferable warranty remaining. Looking primarily at EVGA, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS; but will consider other brands if the price is right. Not interested in the “lower end” versions of the card with blowers or cheap coolers.



Looking to pay around $850 shipped (depending on the card) to 27540 via PayPal.



Heat is under exlink (40-0-0).