wtb - reference rtx 2080ti cooler / wttf-wtb 4070 s/ti/super ti

I'm looking for any reference rtx 2080 ti reference cooler. The aio on my 2080ti is giving the ghost.
Thank you for looking
I'm looking for a 4070 super/ 4070 ti/ 4070ti super. I have an rx 9070 (saphire pulse 9070) I could use as a partial trade on the 4070 ti super (meaning I add cash). Some of the games I play are older and tend to play better on nvidia cards. It's important to note, I can outright buy the 4070 super/ti/ ti super if that's preferable.
https://www.heatware.com/u/35759/to
