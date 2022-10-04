WTB: Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W (or equivalent)

Looking to buy a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W (or equivalent). I just need the Pi Zero 2 W board itself, no case or PSU. Let me know your price shipped to SoCal, 91320.

Note: If I can't find a Pi Zero 2 W I will accept a RPi non-Zero or Pi 3 or newer model (it needs to support ARMv7), or any similar SBC like BananaPi (like the Pi M2 Zero model), OrangePi, MangoPi, etc. I just need to be able to install Linux on it and it supports Ubuntu, Armbian, Debian, etc.
 
Nothing to offer and appologize for the derail, but super curious what cool shit you are needing it for?
The ultra low power and capability of the Pi Zero 2 is very cool.
 
Nothing to offer and appologize for the derail, but super curious what cool shit you are needing it for?
The ultra low power and capability of the Pi Zero 2 is very cool.
I use it for Pi-hole + Unbound for recursive DNS (Pi-hole block ads coming through to web browsing and streaming services like YouTube on all of your devices, you set all of your devices to utilize that IP as your DNS server so all DNS queries go through it filtered) and Unbound provides recursive DNS for Pi-hole. Also it is a VPN Server (Wireguard), an Eternal Terminal SSH (basically a SSH based remote shell client that reconnects without interrupting the session). I have another RPi that controls my 3D printer and acts as a monitoring LCD screen for it (like shows temp and current project details that are running in real-time). Beyond that I use it daily to SSH to it from my work PC so that when I'm working connected to my company VPN (which is all the hours I'm working basically) it lets me check things from the non-VPN connection, such as to verify firewall rules are working to public Internet, like having a second full gaming setup type PC (which my work from home PC is) 24 hours a day but costs like $2 a year, as opposed to in the hundreds. The Zero 2 being pretty much the cheapest and one of the most optimized for power SBC's (if your goal is the lowest power consumption, and want to leave it on 24hr) would just allow the newer apps to install that need ARMv7 CPU, as some apps don't run on ARMv6 anymore.
 
I don't have one for sale, but I got a cheap Orange Pi Zero 2 off Ali-express for around $20, installed Armbian, and its being absolutely rock solid as an equivalent. I'm running Adguard home instead of pi-hole. Which is functionally the same thing.
1665302746401.png


The uptime is only 8 days because I did a bit of cleaning up in my networking closet (Upgraded to a 24port switch) and unplugged it for a minute 8 days ago. Otherwise its been 100% rock solid since I installed it about 3 months ago with zero crashes.
I went with the Orange Pi Zero 2 because it already has a 1gig ethernet port installed.
 
I use it for Pi-hole + Unbound for recursive DNS (Pi-hole block ads coming through to web browsing and streaming services like YouTube on all of your devices, you set all of your devices to utilize that IP as your DNS server so all DNS queries go through it filtered) and Unbound provides recursive DNS for Pi-hole. Also it is a VPN Server (Wireguard), an Eternal Terminal SSH (basically a SSH based remote shell client that reconnects without interrupting the session). I have another RPi that controls my 3D printer and acts as a monitoring LCD screen for it (like shows temp and current project details that are running in real-time). Beyond that I use it daily to SSH to it from my work PC so that when I'm working connected to my company VPN (which is all the hours I'm working basically) it lets me check things from the non-VPN connection, such as to verify firewall rules are working to public Internet, like having a second full gaming setup type PC (which my work from home PC is) 24 hours a day but costs like $2 a year, as opposed to in the hundreds. The Zero 2 being pretty much the cheapest and one of the most optimized for power SBC's (if your goal is the lowest power consumption, and want to leave it on 24hr) would just allow the newer apps to install that need ARMv7 CPU, as some apps don't run on ARMv6 anymore.
Wow, super cool.. Definitely above my pay grade.
 
There is the Libre Computer Board as a alternative. It is about as powerful as a raspberry Pi 3.

 
