WTB: Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W (or equivalent)

Looking to buy a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W (or equivalent). I just need the Pi Zero 2 W board itself, no case or PSU. Let me know your price shipped to SoCal, 91320.
Note: If I can't find a Pi Zero 2 W I will accept a RPi non-Zero or Pi 3 or newer model (it needs to support ARMv7), or any similar SBC like BananaPi (like the Pi M2 Zero model), OrangePi, MangoPi, etc. I just need to be able to install Linux on it and it supports Ubuntu, Armbian, Debian, etc.
