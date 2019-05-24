WTB Raspberry pi + AFFORDABLE bench power supply for hobby.. DDR4 (Sniper X) IDE HDD /// WTS Corsair K70 MX BLUE

WTB

Raspberry pi -- Really don't care what version if price is right for what it is. if it's a pi zero it has to have wifi so I can run it headless (pi zero w) and gpio (soldered or not).. Currently considering Pi 4 2GB Vilros kit + SD card but that's around $85.. kinda steep for my needs.. I don't have any heat sinks, power supplies, or sd cards lying around.. so will buy full kits. Power supply -- Looking for 2 channel (will take 2x single channel units if cheap enough) capable of 3.3v an 5v..... 3 amp channels would be adequate.. Currently eyeing Tekpower TP3003D-3 on amazon

NEED ASAP

16GB or 32GB kit (2x8GB or 2x16GB) G.SKILL SNIPER X DDR4 3600 (hynix CJR).

ALSO NEED 3.5" IDE HARD DRIVE(S) IN WORKING ORDER 150-500GB. MUST BE IDE, NO ADAPTERS . JUST NEED ONE OR TWO. LEAVE PRICE SHIPPED TO 28562!

LEAVE PRICE IF YOU HAVE THEM, WILL IGNORE ANY POST WITHOUT A PRICE

FOR SALE

Corsair Gaming K70 Mechanical Keyboard



$55 shipped

SOLD

i7-4790K + Asus Z97-Pro Wifi-AC + Team Xtreem DDR3 2400 16GB (2x8GB) - sold to Beaflag VonRathburg

Vega 64 + Bykski Block - SOLD

Sennheiser Game Zero - SOLD

Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard - DAMAGED. $20 SHIPPED AS IS. -- SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Corsair AF120 Quiet Edition -- SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

6x Alphacool Eiszyklon Aurora RGB - 1100rpm + Alphacool EIS-Matrix Aurora Controller - SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Cybernet ZPC-H6 All in one PC - SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Z77E-ITX - SOLD TO VAPER1000

RMA EVGA 980Ti - SOLD TO weuntouchable

Hi guys.. Just joined the masses of out of work people due to you know what.. Figure I'll pick my ancient electronics hobby back up.. Deeply regret selling off all my equipment now.. I'm just putting out a feeler here to see what's around, and may stall on my decisions while I shop around.. Would appreciate offers though. The cheaper the better obviously, this is just for hobby work so if it works ..it works..Have a huge list of components (passive and ICs) I'm going to be looking for on digikey, not sure if anybody may have mountains of things I may need collecting dust.THINGS I(MX blue, red LEDs, very sturdy brushed aluminum chassis). Very lightly used, looks pretty much new to me, he replaced it after only owning it for a month or two because he wanted full RGB... Comes with palm rest, keycap puller, and a handful of extra keycaps for some of the 'gaming' keys, shipping in the box for the newer k70 RGB.---------------------------MISC STUFF:UGT-PC341 BNIB USB 3.0 PCI-e Host Card $15 shippedNOTE: I'll leave all original pictures of sold items attached in the case of issues/dispute. They're visible at the bottom of the post.3770 -Heat: Be sure to exchange feedback with me!! I'm also 100% positive on ebay and overclock.net if you need more 'cred'.geriatrictomato on ebay, 100% positive lifetime feedback buying and selling..