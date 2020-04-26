WTB: Racing wheel to become the best racer that ever was! for 3 days till I get bored.

Richneerd said: LOL baller, damn i wish i had money to dick around.



Any luck on craiglist or offer up? Click to expand...

baller? im fucking balling on a budget here. About to go to lowes and buy a bunch of PVC piping, a bottle of vodka and some chinese knock off recaro from Queens NY that was stolen out of a ebay civic. Drink about 10 shots worth of vodka and see what the results are. I already have a old 34" 2560x1080 75 hz monitor im not using because its practically broken. we will see what happens