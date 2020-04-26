WTB: Racing wheel to become the best racer that ever was! for 3 days till I get bored.

Im fking bored.... Im going to build a Racing cockpit in the basement for a genre of games I dont play. I need a wheel. Shifter would be nice as well. Not looking to buy your High end entusiast wheel. I just want to dick around in forza, Dirt and maybe Iracing.
Looking for like a g25 or g27
Going with these Plans for my cockpit and I need to figure out how im mounting my 34" monitor + speakers. but thats for another day. First. A trip to lowes is in order!
Shipped to NY
heat is pliskin679
 
LOL baller, damn i wish i had money to dick around.

Any luck on craiglist or offer up?
 
baller? im fucking balling on a budget here. About to go to lowes and buy a bunch of PVC piping, a bottle of vodka and some chinese knock off recaro from Queens NY that was stolen out of a ebay civic. Drink about 10 shots worth of vodka and see what the results are. I already have a old 34" 2560x1080 75 hz monitor im not using because its practically broken. we will see what happens
 
