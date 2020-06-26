WTB pwm fan hub and/or ARGB controller

Like the title says, I'm looking pwm fan hub. Ad far as the # of ports. Doesnt really matter.



Built a new rig for the wife. But her MSI 320m doesnt have enough fan ports. And only has RGb(4 pin 12v) headers and got some ARGB fans. So I'm looking for a controller like the one that comes with permafrost PF240. Anything like that. You know the controller that you dont have to have headers on you MB.



Thanks