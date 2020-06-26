WTB pwm fan hub and/or ARGB controller

Like the title says, I'm looking pwm fan hub. Ad far as the # of ports. Doesnt really matter.

Built a new rig for the wife. But her MSI 320m doesnt have enough fan ports. And only has RGb(4 pin 12v) headers and got some ARGB fans. So I'm looking for a controller like the one that comes with permafrost PF240. Anything like that. You know the controller that you dont have to have headers on you MB.

Thanks
 

What happened with that Deepcool controller from Amazon? Didn't work? I'm interested to know because I almost picked one up to use for the same purpose.
 
Well it works.. but you cant use argb just makes ARGB turn into rgb( like static colors) does work per say just not addressable
 
