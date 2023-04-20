WTB: PS4 Dualshock 4 controllers

R

Rage99

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
342
My last Dualshock 4 controller just died and I'm not really looking to spend $60 on a new one.

Only looking for controllers in good or great condition with no issues with any buttons, triggers, or sticks. I'll take any color. Please include shipped price in any offers. Looking for one or two controllers.

Heatware: Rage99
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top