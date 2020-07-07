WTB: Projector Under $400 shipped

Looking for any basic projector that would work for outdoor viewing parties in our backyard. Anyone here happen to have one they arent using anymore? Needs to be able to play videos pretty easily from a USB stick or chromestick, etc, as its to be used outdoors.
Not intended to be a primary TV or anything like that. The smaller and more portable, the better. I can get an Epson 1060 refurb for $399 or LG PF50KA for $350 online.
Payment via paypal and my heat is right here. Thanks for looking!
