WTB: Power supply

My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/57196/to 80-0-0
Looking for a decent name brand power supply for a file server. Needs at least 5 sata connectors. Does NOT need to be modular. Looking for a corsair CX or something reliable and cheap. PSU prices are out of control!
PM me if you have something. Do not need more than 600 watts. But if its cheap I will consider it.
Looking for a decent name brand power supply for a file server. Needs at least 5 sata connectors. Does NOT need to be modular. Looking for a corsair CX or something reliable and cheap. PSU prices are out of control!
PM me if you have something. Do not need more than 600 watts. But if its cheap I will consider it.