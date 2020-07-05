WTB: Portable USB-C powered LCD (1080p)

Reality
Looking for something similar to the Lepow 15.6"
https://www.amazon.com/Portable-Monitor-Computer-1920×1080-Protector/dp/B07RGPCQG1
Or the Asus 15.6"
https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-MB169B-...&qid=1593999185&sprefix=asus+portable+&sr=8-3
Looking to spend around $110 with shipping. I have my eye on a few on other forums but figured I would give fellow H'ers a chance to help out first.
