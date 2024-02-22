WTB Portable (or otherwise fold flat) monitor - threw mine out a window.

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
if you do that'd be perfect?I have a NIB Asus. It'll definitely lay flat. I'll get the model number when I get home.
That's basically what I had before - never thought about getting a plate stand for it!I got this one. The “stand/cover” is useless as shit though.
https://slickdeals.net/f/17281402-1...-ips-w-cover-usb-c-mini-hdmi-70-free-shipping
I just use a plastic plate stand and it holds it perfect.
View attachment 637743
never thought about this either! I am ordering one now! Thank you.I got this one. The “stand/cover” is useless as shit though.
https://slickdeals.net/f/17281402-1...-ips-w-cover-usb-c-mini-hdmi-70-free-shipping
I just use a plastic plate stand and it holds it perfect.
View attachment 637743
pics or shensLiterally just flung the LePow (aka LeShit) one out a window because the stand was garbage.
Already in the trash and taken out todaypics or shens
that plate stand is a good idea for these portable screens.