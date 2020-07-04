WTB: PNY/Palit GTX 1070 stock cooler/defective unit

Hi,This is likely a long shot, but if you have one of these, I'm willing to take these off your hands.I need the stock plastic shroud that goes above the heatsink since the used unit I got has its cooler shroud cracking and its fan is wobbly.It's this unit in particular:I'm not sure what a fair price for a cooler/defective card would be but I guess under $20+shipping? :/I live outside the US and have limited HEAT, but have done trades with several USA based guys before who have shipped it to a CA based forwarder, current stuff including my current 2600X, my CH7 my 1070TI FE.Can do Paypal F&F.Thanks!