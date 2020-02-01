WTB: Playstation 3 slim

Like the title says looking for a PS3 slim or super slim as my current original fat PS3 drive is about to kick the bucket (not a problem since I have REBUG firmware on it I can just FTP to it and upload the rip games) BUT since I just started buying some PS3 games not available on the PS4 I would like to be able to play the few games I just bought.
Heatware: sickb0y 66-0
ebay: rebelbout 686-0
Don't need games just the system and a controller and don't care which firmware is install not planning to install any custom firmware on it the plan is to keep this second ps3 as legit as possible Send me your offers with shipping included to Southern California if not ill just hit up fleebay.
