WTB: Playstation 3 slim

S

Sickb0y

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2005
Messages
1,972
Like the title says looking for a PS3 slim or super slim as my current original fat PS3 drive o_O is about to kick the bucket (not a problem since I have REBUG firmware on it I can just FTP to it and upload the rip games) BUT since I just started buying some PS3 games not available on the PS4 I would like to be able to play the few games I just bought.

Heatware: sickb0y 66-0
ebay: rebelbout 686-0


Don't need games just the system and a controller and don't care which firmware is install not planning to install any custom firmware on it the plan is to keep this second ps3 as legit as possible ;) Send me your offers with shipping included to Southern California if not ill just hit up fleebay.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top