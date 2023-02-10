WTB Pixel 8 Pro 256GB + Quiet gaming keyboard + mouse + USB SSD. FS Keyboard, mouse. BestBuy gift card. Sony Speakers

Hashiriya415

Located in San Francisco. Can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.
The back is scratched off
2x $500 = $1000 for $930. Can also trade for Amazon gift cards

WTB WTB WTB
Trade or I can buy:
a) Logitech MX Master 3S ( I see used like new condition around $55 price on ebay with USB dongle)
b) Pixel 8 Pro 256GB unlocked. No damage, used scratches and scuffs ok, just nothing on cameras and screen. Must still have IP rating.
c) Keyboard for gaming that is quiet. Something like the one I listed FS or more compact (Function keys needed). Quiet is very important. RGB preferred. Budget friendly, but show me what you got. Maybe a gaming mouse too. I'm using a Logitech G502. If there is something similar with quieter buttons please let me know.
d) USB SSD 500GB or 1TB


FS: FS: FS:
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
$75 if you buy all items 3
Headset -SOLD
Shipping is extra. I guess about $25 for all 3


$35 for 2 Sony SS-F6000 4-Way Floor-Standing Speakers audio home theater​

Very good shape
One speaker needs one tweeter replaced
Another needs one tweeter and mid replaced
Easy to do if you can find replacement. I took them out, tested and put back in 5 minutes.
If you have the parts I'll be happy to buy from you.
Mid woofer and woofer sound good.


I'm not sure how it works out with mismatching different drives but let me know what you have for 10TB NAS drives
 
How firm are you on the RTX 3060?

I have a Alienware M15 with a GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design.
Core i7-8 750H (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz w/ Turbo Boost)

Gotta double check the ram and SSD as I think I they were upgraded.
 
DPOSCORP said:
How firm are you on the RTX 3060?

I have a Alienware M15 with a GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design.
Core i7-8 750H (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz w/ Turbo Boost)

Gotta double check the ram and SSD as I think I they were upgraded.
Let me know how much
 
I have a pixel 7 pro 512GB if you would like it I would like to put the funds towards a 1TB pixel 8 pro. I've wanted a 1TB phone for a very long time now. It has mmwave from the google store.
 
Bump for you....if you decide you can live with a Pixel 8, let me know.
I got one to try bust went back to Samsung.
EDIT: Never mind, mine is 128GB
 
