WTB Pixel 8 Pro 256GB + Quiet gaming keyboard + mouse + USB SSD. FS Keyboard, mouse. BestBuy gift card. Sony Speakers

Located in San Francisco. Can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
Hatware: Turbogodzilla
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.
The back is scratched off
2x $500 = $1000 for $930. Can also trade for Amazon gift cards
WTB WTB WTB
Trade or I can buy:
a) Logitech MX Master 3S ( I see used like new condition around $55 price on ebay with USB dongle)
b) Pixel 8 Pro 256GB unlocked. No damage, used scratches and scuffs ok, just nothing on cameras and screen. Must still have IP rating.
c) Keyboard for gaming that is quiet. Something like the one I listed FS or more compact (Function keys needed). Quiet is very important. RGB preferred. Budget friendly, but show me what you got. Maybe a gaming mouse too. I'm using a Logitech G502. If there is something similar with quieter buttons please let me know.
d) USB SSD 500GB or 1TB
FS: FS: FS:
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
$75 if you buy all items 3
Headset -SOLD
Shipping is extra. I guess about $25 for all 3
$35 for 2 Sony SS-F6000 4-Way Floor-Standing Speakers audio home theaterVery good shape
One speaker needs one tweeter replaced
Another needs one tweeter and mid replaced
Easy to do if you can find replacement. I took them out, tested and put back in 5 minutes.
If you have the parts I'll be happy to buy from you.
Mid woofer and woofer sound good.
