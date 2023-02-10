WTB Pixel 8 9 + Quiet gaming keyboard + mouse. FS BestBuy gift card. Sony Speakers

WTB WTB WTB

a)

b)

Pixel 9 128gb unlocked. No damage, used scratches and scuffs ok, just nothing on cameras and very minimum on screen ok. Must still have IP rating. I see the around me people are selling new sealed $535

Pixel 8 128gb same conditions as above. Willing to pay $300

c)

Keyboard for gaming that is quiet. Something compact, function keys needed (60-75%). Quiet is very important. RGB preferred. Budget friendly, but show me what you got. Maybe a gaming mouse too. I'm using a Logitech G502. If something similar with quiet buttons please let me know.

d)

FS: FS: FS:

Located in San Francisco. Can meet in South SF. Weekends I can also meet between SF and Mountain View. If you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.Hatware: TurbogodzillaBB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.The back is scratched off1x $500 = for $470. Can also trade for Amazon gift cardsTrade or I can buy:Logitech MX Master 3S ( I see used like new condition around $55 price on ebay with USB dongle)$25 for 2 Sony SS-F6000 4-Way Floor-Standing SpeakersVery good shapeOne speaker needs one tweeter replacedAnother needs one tweeter and mid replacedEasy to do if you can find replacement. I took them out, tested and put back in 5 minutes.If you have the parts I'll be happy to buy from you.Mid woofer and woofer sound good.