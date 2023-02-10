  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB Pixel 8 9 + Quiet gaming keyboard + mouse. FS BestBuy gift card. Sony Speakers

Located in San Francisco. Can meet in South SF. Weekends I can also meet between SF and Mountain View. If you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.
The back is scratched off
1x $500 = for $470. Can also trade for Amazon gift cards

WTB WTB WTB
Trade or I can buy:
a) Logitech MX Master 3S ( I see used like new condition around $55 price on ebay with USB dongle)
b) Pixel 9 128gb unlocked. No damage, used scratches and scuffs ok, just nothing on cameras and very minimum on screen ok. Must still have IP rating. I see the around me people are selling new sealed $535
Pixel 8 128gb same conditions as above. Willing to pay $300
c) Keyboard for gaming that is quiet. Something compact, function keys needed (60-75%). Quiet is very important. RGB preferred. Budget friendly, but show me what you got. Maybe a gaming mouse too. I'm using a Logitech G502. If something similar with quiet buttons please let me know.
d)


FS: FS: FS:
$25 for 2 Sony SS-F6000 4-Way Floor-Standing Speakers
Very good shape
One speaker needs one tweeter replaced
Another needs one tweeter and mid replaced
Easy to do if you can find replacement. I took them out, tested and put back in 5 minutes.
If you have the parts I'll be happy to buy from you.
Mid woofer and woofer sound good.









Screenshot_20240217-130121.png

PXL_20240217_191818724.jpg

PXL_20240217_191849044.jpg

PXL_20240217_191743032.jpg

PXL_20240217_191910077.jpg

PXL_20240217_191935815.jpg

PXL_20240217_205347542.jpg



512077_IMG_20211004_232239.jpg
 
I'm not sure how it works out with mismatching different drives but let me know what you have for 10TB NAS drives
 
How firm are you on the RTX 3060?

I have a Alienware M15 with a GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design.
Core i7-8 750H (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz w/ Turbo Boost)

Gotta double check the ram and SSD as I think I they were upgraded.
 
Let me know how much
 
I have a pixel 7 pro 512GB if you would like it I would like to put the funds towards a 1TB pixel 8 pro. I've wanted a 1TB phone for a very long time now. It has mmwave from the google store.
 
Bump for you....if you decide you can live with a Pixel 8, let me know.
I got one to try bust went back to Samsung.
EDIT: Never mind, mine is 128GB
 
