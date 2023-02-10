WTB Pixel 8 9 + Quiet gaming keyboard + mouse. FS BestBuy gift card. Sony Speakers

Hashiriya415
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Mar 17, 2019
- Messages
- 212
Located in San Francisco. Can meet in South SF. Weekends I can also meet between SF and Mountain View. If you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
Hatware: Turbogodzilla
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.
The back is scratched off
1x $500 = for $470. Can also trade for Amazon gift cards
WTB WTB WTB
Trade or I can buy:
a) Logitech MX Master 3S ( I see used like new condition around $55 price on ebay with USB dongle)
b) Pixel 9 128gb unlocked. No damage, used scratches and scuffs ok, just nothing on cameras and very minimum on screen ok. Must still have IP rating. I see the around me people are selling new sealed $535
Pixel 8 128gb same conditions as above. Willing to pay $300
c) Keyboard for gaming that is quiet. Something compact, function keys needed (60-75%). Quiet is very important. RGB preferred. Budget friendly, but show me what you got. Maybe a gaming mouse too. I'm using a Logitech G502. If something similar with quiet buttons please let me know.
d)
FS: FS: FS:
$25 for 2 Sony SS-F6000 4-Way Floor-Standing Speakers
Very good shape
One speaker needs one tweeter replaced
Another needs one tweeter and mid replaced
Easy to do if you can find replacement. I took them out, tested and put back in 5 minutes.
If you have the parts I'll be happy to buy from you.
Mid woofer and woofer sound good.
Last edited: