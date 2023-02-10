WTB Pixel 8 9 + Quiet gaming keyboard FS BestBuy gift card. Pixel 7 Pro cracked

  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Located in San Francisco. Can meet in South SF. Weekends I can also meet between SF and Mountain View. If you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
Hatware: Turbogodzilla
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.
The back is scratched off
1x $500 = for $470. Can also trade for Amazon gift cards

WTB WTB WTB
Trade or I can buy:
a) Pixel 9 256gb unlocked. No damage, used scratches and scuffs ok, just nothing on cameras and very minimum on screen ok. Must still have IP rating.
Pixel 8 256gb same conditions as above.
b) Keyboard for gaming that is quiet. Something compact, F keys needed (60-75%). Quiet is very important. RGB preferred. Budget friendly, but show me what you got. Maybe a gaming mouse too. I'm using a Logitech G502. If something similar with quiet buttons please let me know.
My Corsair K65 Lux keyboard will be available if someone wants to trade or sale once I get another keyboard


FS: FS: FS:
$$$ Pixel 7 Pro 512GB unlocked. Not sure what it's worth now after flashlight dropped from a shelf and cracked the screen pretty hard and lost a bunch of pixels (about 20% of screen has dead pixels). Everything was working like new, battery health was fantastic. Been using it for a month with the screen cracked.



















I'm not sure how it works out with mismatching different drives but let me know what you have for 10TB NAS drives
 
How firm are you on the RTX 3060?

I have a Alienware M15 with a GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design.
Core i7-8 750H (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz w/ Turbo Boost)

Gotta double check the ram and SSD as I think I they were upgraded.
 
Let me know how much
 
I have a pixel 7 pro 512GB if you would like it I would like to put the funds towards a 1TB pixel 8 pro. I've wanted a 1TB phone for a very long time now. It has mmwave from the google store.
 
Bump for you....if you decide you can live with a Pixel 8, let me know.
I got one to try bust went back to Samsung.
EDIT: Never mind, mine is 128GB
 
Last edited:
