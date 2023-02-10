WTB Pixel 8 9 + Quiet gaming keyboard FS BestBuy gift card. Pixel 7 Pro cracked

WTB WTB WTB

Pixel 9 256gb unlocked. No damage, used scratches and scuffs ok, just nothing on cameras and very minimum on screen ok. Must still have IP rating.

Pixel 8 256gb same conditions as above.

Keyboard for gaming that is quiet. Something compact, F keys needed (60-75%). Quiet is very important. RGB preferred. Budget friendly, but show me what you got. Maybe a gaming mouse too. I'm using a Logitech G502. If something similar with quiet buttons please let me know.

Located in San Francisco. Can meet in South SF. Weekends I can also meet between SF and Mountain View. If you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.

BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil. The back is scratched off
1x $500 = for $470. Can also trade for Amazon gift cards

Trade or I can buy:

My Corsair K65 Lux keyboard will be available if someone wants to trade or sale once I get another keyboard

$$$ Pixel 7 Pro 512GB unlocked. Not sure what it's worth now after flashlight dropped from a shelf and cracked the screen pretty hard and lost a bunch of pixels (about 20% of screen has dead pixels). Everything was working like new, battery health was fantastic. Been using it for a month with the screen cracked.