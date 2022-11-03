WTB Pixel 6 or 6 Pro.........up to $300.00........Maybe a very few bucks more. This thread closes on Saturday Nov. 5

The Pixel 6a is now $299.00 everywhere $285.00 if I use Discover on Amazon. I need a new phone but this one is just a little small and I prefer doing business on the H.

Let me know what you have and I may be able to go a few bucks more if you have something nice with accessories. FYI I use PPal G&S, have been here forever and have great HEAT.

I am looking for a perfect screen and excellent battery life but willing to accept a scratched up case.