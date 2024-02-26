Wtb: Pixel 4a or similar Android phone

Gillbot
I’m not an android user, so be prepared to at least answer questions. I had a pixel 3a for work because an android phone app is required for certain tasks. A terrible flight from Orlando to Charlotte decided to misplace said device so now I need a replacement. Since that device was starting to get a little slow, maybe a 4a would be better? I was just told for me, a pixel device would be a good balance of cost vs features vs longevity, but I’m open to offers. Since I lost it though, I gotta replace it so I’m on a budget because work is cheap so why shouldn’t I be?