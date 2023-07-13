WTB: PCIe x1 GPU - Example: Zotac GT 710 PCIe x1

To be frank, not looking to spend more than $30-40 on it. I can live without it, just a side project.
Yep, that's what they should be priced. :) Also look at the 5x0 and 6x0 series as they were pretty much the same and might be more available.
 
I'm not sure if this helps your side project, but I have PCIe extenders (x1 to x16) from my mining days I could sell you. Lmk if it's applicable!
 
Sorry, believe mine are x4 or x8, def not x1
 

if it's a side project you can look into cutting the back of the slot out, depending on your use case you can cut the back of the notch out and put a larger rail card in there. Was all the craze in the folding days when GPUs came on the scene, we didn't have risers yet from the mining days lol
 
if it's a side project you can look into cutting the back of the slot out, depending on your use case you can cut the back of the notch out and put a larger rail card in there. Was all the craze in the folding days when GPUs came on the scene, we didn't have risers yet from the mining days lol
This. A dremel or a really sharp knife can do wonders in a pickle. However, look your motherboard and see if any other component may interfere, as some motherboards are so shrunk down they add tall caps or other stuff where the rest of the slot would go.

Also, considering you are looking for basically a cheap HDMI adapter that are a dime a dozen even on eBay, you could consider cutting the card itself instead of the mobo. Wikipedia has a very nice numbrered PCIe layout so you know where to cut.
 
I have an old Matrox based GPU that’s has a 1x PCIe interface and 2x DVI ports. I’m pretty sure it works on x86. It was pulled from an IBM Power server.
 
Honestly, you might want to consider the specs first. I’m sure this thing would be fine for console use, but I bet it would struggle to run X on a *nix system.

IBM Part 10N7756

IMG_6394.jpeg
IMG_6393.jpeg
 
Awesome, glad that’ll work for you. It’s a Matrox G550 32MB, one of their last cards that has an open driver. For basic 2D work in a minimalist window manager, it’d be better than a 2D-only BMC and generally on par with a TNT2. From around 1999, yes. Don’t expect it to do hardware compositing, but enjoy otherwise!
 
I wish you had one of those Power6 machines left, I’m running a Power9 as my main desktop!
 
my company got rid of Power 6/7 a long time ago. We have a pile of Power 8/9 systems we’re currently getting rid of.
 
