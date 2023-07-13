WTB: PCIe x1 GPU - Example: Zotac GT 710 PCIe x1

anabioz
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2008
- Messages
- 471
Looking to buy a PCIe X1 GPU, such as Zotac GT710 PCIe x1.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
To be frank, not looking to spend more than $30-40 on it. I can live without it, just a side project.What's your budget? I didn't realize these have gone up so much in value.
Yep, that's what they should be priced. Also look at the 5x0 and 6x0 series as they were pretty much the same and might be more available.To be frank, not looking to spend more than $30-40 on it. I can live without it, just a side project.
This. A dremel or a really sharp knife can do wonders in a pickle. However, look your motherboard and see if any other component may interfere, as some motherboards are so shrunk down they add tall caps or other stuff where the rest of the slot would go.if it's a side project you can look into cutting the back of the slot out, depending on your use case you can cut the back of the notch out and put a larger rail card in there. Was all the craze in the folding days when GPUs came on the scene, we didn't have risers yet from the mining days lol
If OP passes, what might you want for that?I have an old Matrox based GPU that’s has a 1x PCIe interface and 2x DVI ports. I’m pretty sure it works on x86. It was pulled from an IBM Power server.
Honestly, you might want to consider the specs first. I’m sure this thing would be fine for console use, but I bet it would struggle to run X on a *nix system.
IBM Part 10N7756
View attachment 583464View attachment 583465