WTB Original xbox games, ddr4 3600 g.skill sniper x, ide drives /// WTS Corsair K70 MX BLUE

WTB

16GB or 32GB kit (2x8GB or 2x16GB) G.SKILL SNIPER X DDR4 3600 (hynix CJR). ** HIGH PRIORITY. NEED RAM!!!**

4GB or 8GB (2x2GB or 4x2GB) DDR2 800CL4. 1066 would be fine if it's cheap enough, but would prefer an 800 kit I can hopefully OC towards 1066 C5 ( E.G. Crucial Ballistix Tracer would be perfect)

ALSO NEED 3.5" IDE HARD DRIVE(S) IN WORKING ORDER 150-500GB. MUST BE IDE, NO ADAPTERS . JUST NEED ONE OR TWO. LEAVE PRICE SHIPPED TO 28562!



LEAVE PRICE IF YOU HAVE THEM PLEASE, OTHERWISE I'M GOING TO LOWBALL YOU INTO OBLIVION OR JUST GO TO EBAY

FOR SALE

Corsair Gaming K70 Mechanical Keyboard



$55 shipped

SOLD

i7-4790K + Asus Z97-Pro Wifi-AC + Team Xtreem DDR3 2400 16GB (2x8GB) - sold to Beaflag VonRathburg

Vega 64 + Bykski Block - SOLD

Sennheiser Game Zero - SOLD

Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard - DAMAGED. $20 SHIPPED AS IS. -- SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Corsair AF120 Quiet Edition -- SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

6x Alphacool Eiszyklon Aurora RGB - 1100rpm + Alphacool EIS-Matrix Aurora Controller - SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Cybernet ZPC-H6 All in one PC - SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Z77E-ITX - SOLD TO VAPER1000

RMA EVGA 980Ti - SOLD TO weuntouchable

5/2019: went through the attic to see if i had any game consoles and found my original xbox.. figure I'd start a new collection of games for it to pass the time.. pretending it's 2002 and I'm 18 again may help pass these lonely quarantine nights.I also have a preference for original versions (not platinum hits) in case with manual, but I'm open to the platinum ones if its all I can getMost of these games are probably pretty common and cheap on ebay.. hoping for bulk buy to save on shipping though, so lmk-James Bond Agent Under Fire-James Bond Nightfire-James Bond Everything or Nothing-Fable-Fable lost chapters-time splitters 1, 2, 3-metal gear solid 2 & 3-Baldur's gate games-Doom 3-Gun-Red dead revolver-Toejam & Earl-GTA San Andreas-Half life 2-Counter Strike-Serious Sam-Star wars kotor-elder scrolls Morrowind-burnout gamesMaybe some others.. crash bandicoot games or anything else thats fun to play.Lmk what you have AND A PRICE SHIPPED TO 28562(MX blue, red LEDs, very sturdy brushed aluminum chassis). Very lightly used, looks pretty much new to me, he replaced it after only owning it for a month or two because he wanted full RGB... Comes with palm rest, keycap puller, and a handful of extra keycaps for some of the 'gaming' keys, shipping in the box for the newer k70 RGB.---------------------------MISC STUFF:UGT-PC341 BNIB USB 3.0 PCI-e Host Card $15 shippedNOTE: I'll leave all original pictures of sold items attached in the case of issues/dispute. They're visible at the bottom of the post.3770 -Heat: Be sure to exchange feedback with me!! I'm also 100% positive on ebay and overclock.net if you need more 'cred'.geriatrictomato on ebay, 100% positive lifetime feedback buying and selling..