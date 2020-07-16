WTB or WTTF for bottom dollar 1080 or 1080TI

Looking for functional, not beautiful. Lowest offer I can get. If you are selling a 1080 TI before the next gen cards come out we can cross trade if you are looking for a card to tide you over. I have a three fan 1070 (ASUS Strix ROG Edition) that was purchased basically unused on the H about 4 months ago. Top price for a 1080 TI is $325.00 and of course looking to spend less for anything else. I will consider a 1070 TI but don't see how that can work with cross shipping costs unless your card is vewy vewy inexpensive.