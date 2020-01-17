WTB or Trade: EVGA RTX 2070 Super and Up, or any brand GTX 1070 and up

I am working on a new build, so I am thinking of pulling the 1080 from my second gaming machine and upgrading the gaming machine GPU. Looking for EVGA (for warranty transfer) RTX 2070 Super and up, but may go for RTX 2060 Super if the price is right. The card height must not be too tall, i.e., the EVGA FTW style where the card extends beyond the PCIe card height, as my Antec 1100 case with side panel fans will not fit. Alternatively, I can also just get any brand of GTX 1070 and up to use in the new machine. EVGA or brand still with warranty will be nice but I don't expect to have warranty when they are that old. For this case a taller card may fit as the case is a slightly wider Thermaltake Chaser MK-I. I have just about all the PC components for trade - memory, SSD, high wattage power supply, lower end GPU such as GTX 980 and I will value them lower than the market rate in your favor for a trade. PM what you are looking for, what you have with make, model number, price, and Heatware. I will not trade with someone with no or low Heatware. No watercooling or hybrid cards. No AMD GPUs please! Payment: PayPal Goods and Services, and/or trade Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to