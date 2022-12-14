WTB: Open Frame Monster A45 ITX Case

Firstly, not sure if this is allowed or not but if not, can't really determine from the FAQs but let me know and i'll close it right away.
I know this is a longshot but here's what i'm looking to buy:
Monster a45 Open Frame ITX Case. This is the case: https://www.reddit.com/r/sffpc/comments/139o509/open_frame_monster_a45
It is located here: https://m.tb.cn/h.UuzZRfG?tk=IOOwdNtqbGN on Taobao. The specific case i'm looking for is in this video here:
I don't have a membership and quite frankly I do not want to sign up for one just to get this case. I'm looking for someone that has a membership and has purchased from Taobao already that would purchase this case. I would obvsiously pay for the case and of course a fee and any shipping charges..etc.
Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com.
