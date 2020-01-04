WTB: Older Seasonic X series PSU cable(s) - 8-pin to 4+4 pin CPU cable + 24-pin power

Hello all, I have two older (pre-2012) Seasonic X560 power supplies, fully modular, just like the old X650 and X750 units. I bought them New-Old Stock, and they are missing the CPU cable. They are missing the 24-pin to 18+10 power cable too. That they were built pre-2012 means the 8-pin plug that goes into the PSU is different than newer models. All 8-pins are separated on the pre-2012 versions (the one I need), whereas two of the pins are connected with the newer models. Did you used to own a pre-2012 X650/X750/X850, you don't have it anymore, but you still have the cables? I would like to buy them for a reasonable price. This is what it looks like: https://btosinte.com/images/8p-44p.jpg Let me know if you think you have the right one. If you take a picture of the connection and send it to me, I can tell you for sure. Thank you!