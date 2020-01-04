WTB: Older Seasonic X series PSU cable(s) - 8-pin to 4+4 pin CPU cable + 24-pin power

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by KingerXI, Jan 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM.

  1. Jan 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM #1
    KingerXI

    KingerXI Gawd

    Messages:
    702
    Joined:
    Mar 31, 2009
    Hello all,

    I have two older (pre-2012) Seasonic X560 power supplies, fully modular, just like the old X650 and X750 units. I bought them New-Old Stock, and they are missing the CPU cable. They are missing the 24-pin to 18+10 power cable too.

    That they were built pre-2012 means the 8-pin plug that goes into the PSU is different than newer models. All 8-pins are separated on the pre-2012 versions (the one I need), whereas two of the pins are connected with the newer models.

    Did you used to own a pre-2012 X650/X750/X850, you don't have it anymore, but you still have the cables? I would like to buy them for a reasonable price.

    This is what it looks like: https://btosinte.com/images/8p-44p.jpg

    Let me know if you think you have the right one. If you take a picture of the connection and send it to me, I can tell you for sure.

    Thank you!
     
    KingerXI, Jan 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM
    KingerXI, Jan 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM
    #1
    janas19 likes this.
  2. Jan 4, 2020 at 7:36 PM #2
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,667
    Joined:
    Jun 17, 2009
    I had to RMA a X650 and they sent an extra set of cables. I'll go through them and make sure I have what you need tomorrow.
     
    Cecil, Jan 4, 2020 at 7:36 PM
    Cecil, Jan 4, 2020 at 7:36 PM
    #2
    KingerXI likes this.
  3. Jan 4, 2020 at 7:52 PM #3
    iwhocorrupts

    iwhocorrupts Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    174
    Joined:
    Dec 30, 2012
    Is this it?
     

    Attached Files:

    iwhocorrupts, Jan 4, 2020 at 7:52 PM
    iwhocorrupts, Jan 4, 2020 at 7:52 PM
    #3