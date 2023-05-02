WTB:Older Ryzen Parts

I'm looking to throw together a few systems for friends. I'd like to find older Ryzen stuff mostly since that's all I mess with and have some parts to troubleshoot. Like to find a good deal on several items. Need a couple CPUs mostly but looking for everything.



Not looking for anything newer, I'm thinking mostly 1st and 2nd Ryzen. I would be interested in a single 5600x if someone has a killer deal on one for a personal rig.