WTB: Older m.2 SATA SSD, 2242 or 2260.

I am looking for an old SSD in an attempt to try to resurrect a rather old, now nearly worthless device. I am hoping that a member here might have one or more of these drives in an old parts bin or junk drawer. The specs on the SSD include:Same/compatible with the Sandisk SD65P1M drive, m.2 SATA, B+M keyed, and either a 2242 or 2260. I am looking for either a 64, 128 or 256 GB model. A link to that drive is below. The replacement can be just about any reputable drive, just so that it works.I thought to check here first. I trust this community must more than eBay. Thanks for looking ...