WTB Older gaming laptop

I need a used laptop but prefer an old gaming laptop. I only need it new enough to update to Win 11. I don't want to hack it to 11, just want it to be able to update. It does not have to play modern games but needs to have an excellent screen, plenty of brightness, no burn in. The storage can be a spinny or an undersized SSD as I can replace that easily. No wi fi issues as that is a reason I am tossing my current beater. I don't expect a 99% battery either, just something that will keep it running for a while in case of a power failure. The case can be covered in stickers, scratched or faded. This is all about a good running unit with an excellent screen.

If you have something that was a serious beast back a few years, not a dressed up Dell please let me know.