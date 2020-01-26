WTB, older gaming laptop. and some other stuff.

Looking for CHEAP older gaming laptop any good brand, minimum at least a 4700MQ CPU or better. $175.00 max shipped. Read on, we can discuss price.
Must be a name brand with discrete CPU and video 2014 build or later. No screen issues, no bad pixels, no fading, dim or bright spots. No OS, no memory, no HD required but if you have them I will bump my offer up.
If you have a Lenovo Y510 4700MQ cpu, if it boots to bios $75.00 shipped if complete, with power brick. No HD, no OS, no CD, bad battery OK and battery can be left out to save shipping costs. Must have the original M2 cache drive 16 or 24 gig.
A fully functional Y510 will get my attention and a better offer.
WTB Other older gaming laptops as good or better than the Y510, screen resolution is a BIG item, need 1920x1080 a must, but can have no OS, no HD, no mem all OK at the right price, but must have excellent screen, power brick, and be functional.
Laptop should have discrete CPU and video, built in 2014 or later.
Top price $175.00 shipped unless it comes with extras, we can talk.
This is a for a fun laptop project not a necessity.
I use PPal goods and services for the guarantee, I have great HEAT under https://www.heatware.com/search/go?term=narsbars and have been here a long time.
Thanks to the PMs suggesting I be very specific about specs.
P.S. WTB Galaxy S8, Verizon or Pixel II or IIxl, looking for 5 star screen, good battery. $125.00 shipped, seller must have HEAT and have been on the H for some time unless you ship first.
WTB: Cheap light laptop for a friend, $100.00 max shipped.
Having fun, now have one Y510, 16 gig mem, 1 TB SSD, 1 512GB M.2, removable drive tray to do Hard Drive backups or add SLI video card with a HUGE 2 gig vidoo card. Best damn 2D machine you can imagine........LOL
