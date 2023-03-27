WTB: Older Cell Phone for ATT Trade In ($25-$50)

I

Interitus

Weaksauce
Feb 26, 2004
108
Looking for an older cell phone that powers on and works that I could use for an ATT trade-in. I think by ATT's requirements it has to be newer than a Samsung S3, but before purchasing I'd have to call them and verify.

Not wanting to spend much here. Max would be $25-$50 but absolutely as cheap as possible.

Back story is due to a bunch of account related nonsense at ATT I wound up able to trade in and get a Pixel 7 Pro for free but would be pretty wasteful to have to trade in my Pixel 6 Pro when something as old as an S3 would do.
 
