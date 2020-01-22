WTB: Old CPUs (working or not)

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by sinisterDei, Jan 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM.

  1. Jan 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM #1
    sinisterDei

    sinisterDei Gawd

    Messages:
    923
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2004
    As the title says, I'm looking to buy some specific old CPUs in either working or non-working order. I'm decorating my office and I want to make some kind of an display/anthology that features all the processors I've owned over the years. The CPUs don't need to work, but preferably they would be visually intact from the top.

    As a result, I am looking for the following:

    286 (Intel preferably, though I can't say for certain which variety I used)
    486DX
    Cyrix 6x86 (PR200 preferably)
    AMD K6-2 300
    Intel Celeron 300A (Slot 1)
    Intel Pentium 3 800 (Slot 1)
    AMD Athlon (Socket A, Thunderbird if possible)
    AMD Athlon XP (Socket A, Thoroughbred if possible)
    AMD Athlon 64 3200+ (Socket 754)
    AMD Athlon 64 X2 4600+ (Socket 939)

    The following CPUs I want, but preference here is for non-working units. This is both for cost, and because this hardware is still capable and I don't want to ruin 'good' hardware by mounting it to my wall:

    Core i5 3570k
    Core i7 6700k
    Ryzen 7 3700X

    I'm obviously not looking to spend much, and some of these I can buy on eBay but I figured I'd ask the [H] folks first. In all honesty I'm not likely to get the newer CPUs, and I'll probably stop my collection around the Athlon 64 X4 timeframe.
     
    Last edited: Jan 22, 2020 at 10:46 AM
    sinisterDei, Jan 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM
    sinisterDei, Jan 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM
    #1
    melk likes this.
  2. Jan 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM #2
    melk

    melk Gawd

    Messages:
    998
    Joined:
    Jan 21, 2014


    I also collect CPU's. That's an old and incomplete pic.

    I'll see what from your list I have spares of. Would rather trade for other interesting chips than just sell them outright.

    I do however have a i5-3570 (non-k) I could sell if you have any interest.
     
    melk, Jan 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM
    melk, Jan 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM
    #2