WTB: Old CPUs (working or not)

As the title says, I'm looking to buy some specific old CPUs in either working or non-working order. I'm decorating my office and I want to make some kind of an display/anthology that features all the processors I've owned over the years. The CPUs don't need to work, but preferably they would be visually intact from the top. As a result, I am looking for the following: 286 (Intel preferably, though I can't say for certain which variety I used) 486DX Cyrix 6x86 (PR200 preferably) AMD K6-2 300 Intel Celeron 300A (Slot 1) Intel Pentium 3 800 (Slot 1) AMD Athlon (Socket A, Thunderbird if possible) AMD Athlon XP (Socket A, Thoroughbred if possible) AMD Athlon 64 3200+ (Socket 754) AMD Athlon 64 X2 4600+ (Socket 939) The following CPUs I want, but preference here is for non-working units. This is both for cost, and because this hardware is still capable and I don't want to ruin 'good' hardware by mounting it to my wall: Core i5 3570k Core i7 6700k Ryzen 7 3700X I'm obviously not looking to spend much, and some of these I can buy on eBay but I figured I'd ask the [H] folks first. In all honesty I'm not likely to get the newer CPUs, and I'll probably stop my collection around the Athlon 64 X4 timeframe.