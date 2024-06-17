WTB - old corsair capellix aio barbs - possible gpu

T

thecold

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2017
Messages
1,220
One of the barbs on my corsair one is leaking (on the gpu side). I'm not sure if it's an oring or the barb. It currently works without leaking in some angles so probably an oring. However, I don't want to take it apart and hope for the best. I couldn't really find oem barbs for them.

I'm aware this is a long shot and would need to be taken off an old or broken Corsair Elite Capellix series of aio's.

Alternatively, I can look for a smallish form factor for a gpu. It should fit length 269mm length x 120 mm width x 2 to 2.5 slot.

Gpu's faster than the rtx 2080ti preferred, nvidia preferred, but I'm not opposed to amd.
 
I wanna keep my Elite Cap in one piece, but I do have a disassembled H100i Pro RGB with good barbs (I blew up the pump with a bad wiring harness lmao), I can take a look later and see if the barbs look cross-compatible.
 
