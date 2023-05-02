WTB [NYC] Ryzen 5900x or 5950x if the price is right

I'm seeing that there are decent discounts on end-of-life Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.
When I built my AM4 based system, back when the 5000 series were coming out, I ended up getting a 3800XT due to pricing and availability.
It's been a great chip but I'm wondering whether now might be the time to make an upgrade to my office machine.
I'm focusing on video and photo editing as opposed to gaming, so I'm not interested in the X3D chips.
Currently thinking of either a 5900x or 5950x depending on price
Online prices are around $325 (new) and $195 (used) for the 5900x and $470 (new) and $335 (eBay) for the 5950x
I'm NYC based and could meet up in manhattan for a COD pickup if that works for someone (I'm happy to come to you) and can provide cell phone number and other reasonable forms of verification for a potential seller. I have ~20 years of eBay feedback and heatware (which I haven't used much in the last 10 years!)
Let me know what you have
