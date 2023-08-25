WTB: [NYC] ~35W CPU and eSATA mobo for NAS build - no ATOM boards pls

Looking for (ideally) a motherboard and CPU combo, possibly with some RAM.



Want to get an idea of what I would pay used as opposed to shelling out for new stuff.

Have to replace a Synology NAS (with non-Synology hardware) and want to keep the outlay as low as possible.



- Form factor could be uATX, ATX, or possibly ITX

- only needs two RAM slots

- would like to keep power consumption as low as reasonably possible.

- one or more eSATA connector preferred (to connect existing Synology expansion bay)

- would prefer an NVMe slot, but could make do with a SATA connection for an old SSD I have somewhere around

- needs to have at least five internal SATA ports for the drives from the DS1515+



Thanks in advance for any offers