WTB: nVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition

Thread title says it all. I want to upgrade from my Titan X Pascal 12GB to an nVIDIA made RTX 2080 Ti 11GB. I will purchase the card outright for $400 shipped to 87108 via USPS or UPS/FedEx. I only want the card if NO BITCOIN MINING HAS BEEN DONE WITH IT WHATSOEVER. Please send me what you have (including photos) via PM. Payment will be via PayPal non-CC. Heatware link: https://www.heatware.com/u/59206/to
Thanks for looking, and looking forward to doing business with one of you!
