WTB: nVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition

Thread title says it all. I want to upgrade from my Titan X Pascal 12GB to an nVIDIA made RTX 2080 Ti 11GB. I will purchase the card outright for $400 shipped to 87108 via USPS or UPS/FedEx. I only want the card if NO BITCOIN MINING HAS BEEN DONE WITH IT WHATSOEVER. Please send me what you have (including photos) via PM. Payment will be via PayPal non-CC. Heatware link: https://www.heatware.com/u/59206/to

Thanks for looking, and looking forward to doing business with one of you!
 
Fairly sure I have found a card. Will close the thread if things go through as planned at the end of next week.
 
You don't mine Bitcoin on a GPU. Just saying as the languge could give a deseptive person an out. You mean Crypto mining.
 
I have someone that offered me a mined on 3080 FE 10GB with box for $400 shipped. Considering the 2080 Ti is roughly on par with a 3070, what is the minimum you would take for your card?
 
kakureru said:
Well I guess as long as you dont buy from a seller who hoses them off, you should be good.
Click to expand...
They all do of coarse. Quick air dry and a sell.
Everyone hoses off their Grandma driven cars. You think pc punks are dumber?
 
