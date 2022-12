Yep, that's me. In answer to your question...A few reasons, actually. Firstly, I realized that I rarely fire up the 486 anymore. It's just sitting there. Most of the time I want to play an old game, DOSBOX gets the job done very well, and it is a lot more convenient to game on my main rig than it is to use the 486. I really like original hardware, and I miss the days when being a computer nerd required more tinkering than it does today, but I'm just not using the thing. As for the MT-32... I really thought I'd never give that up, but I built an MT32-Pi last year using a Raspberry Pi 4 and a Pisound hat - now I have an MT-32 (both New and Old ROMs) AND a CM-32L as well as a very flexible General MIDI synth. On top of that, the sound output of the MT32-Pi is much cleaner than from the actual MT-32 and I haven't used the actual MT-32 in months other than to verify it still worked before putting it up on eBay. Someone else that really wants these parts should have the opportunity to use them. I'm keeping my SoundCanvas SC-55MkII though - there is no SoundFount in the world that does it complete justice.Also, I recently bought a gently used reference 6800XT and EK waterblock combo. The price was extremely good (especially in the current market) but $1000 is still a large chunk of change for me. These parts are covering the new card as well as a bit of some other debts I have. I sold off another 100% MPU-401 compatible card and a pair of Creative Voodoo 2 12M cards a few weeks ago as well.I have a shit-ton of other cards I have collected throughout the years including a variety of SoundBlaster Live! cards and even an A3D card. I also have a few complete other retro systems of the original Pentium era, a complete Apple II GS ROM 03 system, and a TRS-80 Color Computer and accessories. To be honest, it really feels like it would be more effort to sell those than it is worth though. The shipping on the computers would especially be awful. So, I just put up the stuff I knew would be most likely to sell on eBay and I am as yet undecided on what I am going to do with the rest of it. I am considering Craigslist for the computers to avoid the horrible, horrible shipping costs that would be involved with them.