WTB: nVIDIA GeForce 3/3 Ti 200/500 64MB (reference?)

Mr. Bluntman
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2007
- Messages
- 6,834
To replace the sting of selling my Voodoo 5 system I came across a Dell Dimension system at auction with a 1GHz PIII CPU and am looking to outfit it with a GeForce 3, 3 Ti 200, or 3 Ti 500 - that way I'll be able to play the games that the Voodoo5 choked and shat itself on. I'd strongly prefer an OEM or reference card with DVI in addition to VGA, but I'll look at what you have. I'm looking to pay $50 or so max (give or take $10). I know it's a longshot, but what the hell?
Heatware is Mr. Bluntman, shipping will be to 87018. Let me know if you've got something for me! Thanks.
Heatware is Mr. Bluntman, shipping will be to 87018. Let me know if you've got something for me! Thanks.