WTB: nVIDIA GeForce 3/3 Ti 200/500 64MB AGP 4x (reference?)

To replace the sting of selling my Voodoo 5 system I came across a Dell Dimension system at auction with a 1GHz PIII CPU and am looking to outfit it with a GeForce 3, 3 Ti 200, or 3 Ti 500 - that way I'll be able to play the games that the Voodoo5 choked and shat itself on. I'd strongly prefer an OEM or reference card with DVI in addition to VGA, but I'll look at what you have. I'm looking to pay $50 or so max (give or take $10). I know it's a longshot, but what the hell?

Heatware is Mr. Bluntman, shipping will be to 87018. Let me know if you've got something for me! Thanks.
 
Ah, the Geforce3. After years of variations on NV10, that was when things started feeling exciting. And that card had legs! You could still get away with playing FEAR, Far Cry, Unreal Tournament 2004, Half-Life 2… I could ramble for a while, but good luck, OP!
 
Halon said:
Having a Geforce 3 Ti 500 was something of a spectacle back then. I remember wanting one and not being able to afford it.
 
