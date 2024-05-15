WTB Nothing. Components all purchased! Thank You All!

mentok1982
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2004
- Messages
- 4,381
LATEST EDIT:
I have purchased 64GB of RAM from Micro Center and it is installed.
Now I just need to receive the RTX 3080 and the i7 5906X CPU that I have purchase from the fine folks here.
I have purchased an RTX 3080 from shoto1699 on this forum. Just need the memory now.
Previous Edit:
I was just informed that I can buy a PCI Express 4.0 video card and it will work in my PCI 3.0 motherboard with just a small performance loss.
I watched a YouTube video of someone trying it out and a loss of just 5 FPS was common in most games at 4k on a RTX 4090.
So now I am looking to buy a RTX 3080 along with 64GB of DDR4 ram in a 4 x 16GB configuration.
Original Post:
I want to get the fastest Nvidia PCI Express 3.0 video card so that I can get some more good years out of beloved desktop listed in my signature.
I saw some 2080 Supers in this forum section (some are sold already) but I really like to get the Ti version.
It is older than the Super, but it has superior specifications.
EDIT:
I just realized that I can increase my DDR4 from 16GB to a maximum of 64GB.
Does anyone have a 32GB or 64GB kit for sale that can run at or near 3,000MHz? I will search through the forum right now for this.
I have been a member of this forum for 20 years, but I don't think I have bought or sold here yet.
This is my ebay account.
I own and run Cryogenic Comics near Baltimore so I am not someone that can scam you and just disappear.
