WTB Nothing. Components all purchased! Thank You All!

4 matching sticks would be the best way to go. You could use 2 sticks, but it would drop down to only running in dual-channel and you would lose out on one of the biggest benefits of the X99 platform (quad-channel memory). Your motherboard has 8 slots though, so you don't necessarily need to get rid of the 4x4GB at all unless they prove to be incompatible with the modules that you are trying to add. If you kept the 4x4GB in there and added 2 extra sticks, it would run in quad channel for the first 16GB, and then drop down to dual channel after that.



Note that the 5930k may have a max of 64GB (I'd be surprised if it doesn't actually support more), but the Xeon has a maximum of 768GB! Another reason to do the CPU upgrade perhaps. You could leave the 4x4GB in there, and add 4x16GB for 80GB as long as the two sets of RAM had compatible specifications.