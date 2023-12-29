WTB Nordictrack or Proform clothes dryer parts.

Putting WTB here because no one else would know how to take the things apart. After building PCs, these are a breeze. If you have an unused or even non running Nordictrack or Proform treadmill acting as a clothes hanger I would like to buy the built in tablet under the (at least) ten inch Display or the control board under the front of the unit. I will buy either unit working or not but please be straight with me as to the condition. Since the rules are I have to list a $$$ I would like to pay just $10.00 over shipping for broken units, and $20.00 over shipping for working units. Let me know what you have and we can work something out. The tablet in the top display is a P.I.T.A. to remove but I would like to get any associated connectors if possible. If you ever got a replacement board under warranty they don't ask for them back, just let me know it was defective.