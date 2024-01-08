wtb: noctua cpu fan or maybe another one?

deathhorse
Hey HF,
im trying to see if it worthwhile replacing my air cooled system fan i believe the loudest thing on it.....is the cpu fan. I was looking up noctua an they make the quietest. but maybe im wrong?
if i buy new i dont want to fight with returns so maybe ya got an old extra.
if you got an old one kicking around let me know
payment im open method. I dont have bitcoin though.
Thank you
