WTB: Nintendo DS and ("new") 3DS/XL

My original Nintendo DS (fat model) just had its hinge break on me. Quality replacement shells don't exist for these models, sadly, so I'm in the market for another or a parts donor.

  1. Mostly looking for a good condition original DS or DS lite (I use the GBA port). If anyone has a dead original DS in a clean shell that would be ideal.
    Managed to find a (brand new :eek:) DS Lite, but I'm still in the market for a cheap original DS to repair mine with the broken hinge.

  2. Still looking for a "new" 3DS/XL in good condition.

Let me know what you have and what price your looking for,
Thanks!
 
Last edited:
Bump, still searching. The 2DS is sold out from what I could find. Might have a lead on a DS lite though.

Still trying to find a 3DS XL.
 
Bump, found a DS Lite - still searching for an original DS (ideally as a parts donor for my broken one) and still searching for a 3DS.
 
