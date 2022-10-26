WTB: Nintendo DS and a 3DS/XL

Mostly looking for an affordable, good condition original DS or DS lite (I use the GBA port). If anyone has a dead original DS in a clean shell that would be ideal.



Separate from the DS / DS lite, I'm also looking for a 3DS/XL in good condition.

My original Nintendo DS (fat model) just had its hinge break on me. Quality replacement shells don't exist for these models, sadly, so I'm in the market for another or a parts donor.Thanks!