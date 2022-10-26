WTB: Nintendo DS and 3DS/XL

S

SamuelL421

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 3, 2016
Messages
481
My original Nintendo DS (fat model) just had its hinge break on me. Quality replacement shells don't exist for these models, sadly, so I'm in the market for another or a parts donor.

  1. Mostly looking for a good condition original DS or DS lite (I use the GBA port). If anyone has a dead original DS in a clean shell that would be ideal.

  2. Separate from the DS / DS lite, I'm also looking for a "new" 3DS/XL in good condition.

Let me know what you have and what price your looking for,
Thanks!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top