WTB Nexus 7 (2nd Gen) or other tablet

I'm looking to replace a Google Nexus 7 (2nd gen) that on the same day I bought a new case, my son breaks the glass. This tablet is for my son to use for just youtube and other video apps, so I'm not looking for anything special. I would like to try and find the same tablet since I just got a new case for it but shoot me a DM if you have something else. Trying not to spend too much since this one will probably suffer the same fate as the other at some point.



-Thanks