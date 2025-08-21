WTB - new(er) Canon mirrorless or DSLR full-frame camera, Canon EF lenses

I'm looking to get back into photography with a decent Canon setup - I used to shoot film (Canon EOS) and I already have a small collection of decent prime lenses that are EF mount. Mostly looking for something full-frame and new/recent in the pro or semi-pro class. Examples of some of the cameras I'm looking for (but not limited to): Canon R8, R6, R6 Mark II, R5, 5D Mark IV, R5 - might consider older so long as it's EF mount and full-frame.



Aside from that I'd also check out offers for any mid-range to high-end EF (or RF) zoom lenses (or even a bundle of EF lenses). Like I mentioned, I have some good EF primes so not looking for those, but I only had junky zooms in the past. Got a couple older EF USM/IS or L glass zooms? Let me know what you're looking for on them.



Goes without saying: some of these cameras and lenses can be very expensive - if you're offering a big-ticket item or bundle, please be willing and able to share good feedback/heat.