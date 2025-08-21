  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB - new(er) Canon mirrorless or DSLR full-frame camera, Canon EF lenses

S

SamuelL421

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jun 3, 2016
Messages
625
I'm looking to get back into photography with a decent Canon setup - I used to shoot film (Canon EOS) and I already have a small collection of decent prime lenses that are EF mount. Mostly looking for something full-frame and new/recent in the pro or semi-pro class. Examples of some of the cameras I'm looking for (but not limited to): Canon R8, R6, R6 Mark II, R5, 5D Mark IV, R5 - might consider older so long as it's EF mount and full-frame.

Aside from that I'd also check out offers for any mid-range to high-end EF (or RF) zoom lenses (or even a bundle of EF lenses). Like I mentioned, I have some good EF primes so not looking for those, but I only had junky zooms in the past. Got a couple older EF USM/IS or L glass zooms? Let me know what you're looking for on them.

Goes without saying: some of these cameras and lenses can be very expensive - if you're offering a big-ticket item or bundle, please be willing and able to share good feedback/heat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top